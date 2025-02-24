BODYTRAFFIC to Return to The Joyce Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BODYTRAFFIC, Los Angeles' premier contemporary dance company, will return to The Joyce Theater with a dynamic program that celebrates the city's spirit of innovation and cultural vibrancy. BODYTRAFFIC brings a bold, evocative evening exploring the power of memory and nostalgia-how paintings, songs, and sensations can evoke deep, lasting connections.

This year's program features the New York City premieres of three works created for the company:

Mayday - Inspired by the life and music of Buddy Holly, this work by prolific choreographer and BODYTRAFFIC Creative Partner Trey McIntyre fuses contemporary movement with the raw energy of 1950s rock and roll.

Incense Burning On A Saturday Morning: The Maestro - A vibrant tribute to legendary Los Angeles artist Ernie Barnes, choreographed by Juel D. Lane and featuring immersive stage lighting and projections by Yee Eun Nam.

I Forgot The Start - Created during BODYTRAFFIC's residency in Sun Valley, Idaho, this deeply moving work by Matthew Neenan walks the line between joy and grief, exploring resilience and connection.

"Coming back to New York is always magical," says Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. "I'm incredibly proud to share what our company is creating. This evening of dance takes audiences on a journey to bring them glimmers of joy and hope for the future."

Performances: April 15-20, 2025, Tue-Sat at 7:30pm, Sat & Sun at 2pm with a curtain chat on Wed 4/16. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue, NYC. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased online at https://www.joyce.org/performances/164//bodytraffic or at the box office.

Dancers: Chandler Davidson, Katie García, Pedro Garcia, Anaya Gonzalez, Alana Jones, Ty Morrison, Joan Rodriguez, Jordyn Santiago

Following a visit to the Buddy Holly Performing Arts Center in Lubbock, TX, Trey McIntyre's Mayday is inspired by the life and music of 1950s rock and roll star Buddy Holly, a musician known for combining country, rhythm and blues, and rockabilly musical influences with upbeat tempos and youthful lyrics. McIntyre combines contemporary movement, balletic grace, and 1950s rock influences in choreography that is playful, exuberant, and bittersweet. This full company work includes Holly's classics "Every Day," "Peggy Sue," That'll Be The Day," "Maybe Baby," among others.

Juel D. Lane's Incense Burning On A Saturday Morning: The Maestro is a vibrant tribute to Ernie Barnes. Commissioned by BODYTRAFFIC and premiered in late 2024, the production immerses dancers and audience in Barnes's world, with full stage lighting and video projections by Los Angeles artist Yee Eun Nam. Renowned for his dynamic depictions of bodies in motion, Barnes captured the spirit of 1970s Harlem dance halls. His legendary work, like Sugar Shack, featured on Marvin Gaye's I Want You album and in classic sitcom Good Times, comes to life through Lane's choreography.