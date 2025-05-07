BHAI BHAI BHAI By Veer Arya To Have Developmental Reading At Basement Theatrics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A developmental reading of Veer Arya's new play, Bhai bhai bhai, will be presented by Basement Theatrics as part of its Ground UP Series. The event will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 7:00 PM (doors at 6:30 PM) at the Helen Gallagher Studio Theater at HB Studio (120 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014).

Set in a sweltering Mumbai living room in the days following a patriarch's death, Bhai bhai bhai is a darkly funny and deeply intimate family drama that follows three estranged brothers and their mother as they navigate grief, queerness, duty, inheritance, and legacy. With biting humor and sharp emotional turns, the play examines what happens when the rituals of mourning crack open buried resentments.

The reading features Veer Arya as Sharan, Bee Swizz as Varun, Dhruv Nair as Abhay, Natasha Jain as Ma, Raina Soman as Rashi.

The Ground UP Series is Basement Theatrics' new work initiative that prioritizes process over polish, offering playwrights space to test work in early stages and invite audience response. Bhai bhai bhai is Arya's debut full-length play. He is a Mumbai-born, NYC-based writer and performer, and a graduate of NYU Tisch's Drama program.

Tickets are free with RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bhai-bhai-bhai-by-veer-arya-registration-1356088409939?aff=oddtdtcreator