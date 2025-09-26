BEES DELUXE Will Bring Acid Blues to Harlem’s Shrine World Music in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bees Deluxe will bring their blend of blues, jazz, and psychedelia to Harlem this fall when they perform at Shrine World Music Venue on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 8–10 p.m.

Fresh from their win at the 2025 Granite State Blues Society Challenge, the band is on the road to Memphis, where they will compete in the International Blues Challenge in January 2026.

Led by guitarist and vocalist Conrad Warre, with Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica, and vocals, and Paul Giovine on drums, Bees Deluxe have built a reputation as fearless innovators. Their sound fuses Chicago blues with free-form psychedelia and modern jazz influences, creating performances that are unpredictable, cinematic, and emotionally charged.

The group’s live shows defy convention, mixing original songs with bold reinterpretations of works by Etta James, Albert Collins, Fenton Robinson, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Joe Zawinul, and Billie Holiday. Improvisation is central to their approach, ensuring that no two sets are ever the same.

Over the years, Bees Deluxe have shared the stage with Walter Trout, Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, and Roomful of Blues, earning acclaim for their originality and musical grit.

For more information about the band, visit www.beesdeluxe.com.