BE MORE CHILL Star Stephanie Hsu Joins Season 3 Of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

According to Variety, actress Stephanie Hsu is set to join the cast of the third season of the Amazon hit series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL. Also joining the cast is Cary Elwes (THE PRINCESS BRIDE) and the previously announced Sterling K. Brown (THIS IS US).

Hsu made her Broadway debut in SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and can currently be seen in BE MORE CHILL. Other credits include THE UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT, THE PATH and GIRL CODE.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American period comedy-drama television series, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starring Rachel Brosnahan. Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino serve as executive producers. The series follows a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The Emmy winning series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. The show has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

