BAM Announces Full Cast and Creative Team for MEDEA Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Dec. 6, 2019  

BAM has announced the full cast and creative team for Simon Stone's Medea-in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherfucker with the Hat). Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"

CAST

ANNA Rose Byrne

LUCAS Bobby Cannavale

CHRISTOPHER Dylan Baker

HERBERT Victor Almanzar

EDGAR Gabriel Amoroso

ELSBETH Jordan Boatman

GUS Emeka Guindo

GUS Orson Hong

EDGAR Jolly Swag

CLARA Madeline Weinstein

Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA

CREATIVE TEAM

SET DESIGN Bob Cousins

COSTUME DESIGN An D'Huys

COSTUME ASSOCIATE Fauve Ryckebusch

MUSIC Stefan Gregory

LIGHTING DESIGN Sarah Johnston

SOUND DESIGN Stefan Gregory

VIDEO DESIGN Julia Frey

STAGE MANAGEMENT David Lurie-Perret and Amanda Kosack

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR Robin Ormond

Photo Credit: Caitlin Cronenberg

