BAM Announces Full Cast and Creative Team for MEDEA Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
BAM has announced the full cast and creative team for Simon Stone's Medea-in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherfucker with the Hat). Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.
Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"
CAST
ANNA Rose Byrne
LUCAS Bobby Cannavale
CHRISTOPHER Dylan Baker
HERBERT Victor Almanzar
EDGAR Gabriel Amoroso
ELSBETH Jordan Boatman
GUS Emeka Guindo
GUS Orson Hong
EDGAR Jolly Swag
CLARA Madeline Weinstein
Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA
CREATIVE TEAM
SET DESIGN Bob Cousins
COSTUME DESIGN An D'Huys
COSTUME ASSOCIATE Fauve Ryckebusch
MUSIC Stefan Gregory
LIGHTING DESIGN Sarah Johnston
SOUND DESIGN Stefan Gregory
VIDEO DESIGN Julia Frey
STAGE MANAGEMENT David Lurie-Perret and Amanda Kosack
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR Robin Ormond
Photo Credit: Caitlin Cronenberg
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
Breaking: Samantha Barks To Play Elsa In FROZEN West End
Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, is set to lead the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen in the iconic role of Elsa!... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)
Breaking: RENT: LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway!
Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Bro... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre
The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn,... (read more)