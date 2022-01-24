Award-Winning Re-Recording Mixer Sue Pelino Joins Post-Production Powerhouse Levels Audio

Post-production powerhouse LEVELS AUDIO has announced its expansion to the East Coast, with award-winning audio expert SUE PELINO and industry veteran KASSIE CAFFIERO leading the New York team. The independent post-audio company's work can be heard on Peacock's new, original series True Story with Ed and Randall, Netflix's hit docuseries Cheer, HBO Max's record-breaking special Friends: The Reunion, NBC's The Voice, the Disney+ feature documentary Wolfgang and the Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers. Levels Audio was founded in 1999 by two-time Grammy award winner and four-time Emmy award recipient BRIAN RIORDAN.

Pelino, a multi-primetime Emmy award winner, is joining as a senior re-recording mixer with Caffiero as the VP of Business Development, East Coast. The duo have collaborated for 35 years on projects such as CBS' One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, HBO's miniseries Nuclear Family and the feature documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers. Pelino's award-winning career includes extensive work with music specials and documentaries which has led her to collaborate with some of the century's biggest artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Elton John, U2, Mariah Carey, among many others.

"I am so excited to join Brian and his amazingly talented team at Levels," said Pelino. "There's nothing better than collaborating with like-minded people who speak the language of sound. Brian has an all-star band and I'm thrilled to be starting the year at his brand new East Coast studio, LEVELS EAST!"

Caffiero added, "I've always welcomed the challenge of getting a job in and watching it unfold through post finishing and I love the diversity of all the shows that are on deck for 2022. I couldn't be more proud to continue working with Sue Pelino after all these years, as we join Brian Riordan and team at Levels Audio! Welcome to Levels East... we are open for business!"

The New York City studio, LEVELS EAST, is located in the heart of Chelsea. Sound services offered are ADR and voice-over recording, Foley, multitrack music mixing, re-recording mixing in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos, sound design, sound editorial and vocal tuning. Levels East is also working on launching a complete picture finishing department encompassing color correction, dailies and online editing.

"I can't imagine a more natural extension to Levels than the joining of forces with Sue and Kassie," said Riordan. "I've dreamt of working with them for several decades and have always wanted to have a presence in NYC, undoubtedly one the greatest cities in the world. So much incredible content comes out of New York and it is beyond exciting to now be a part of it. "

For more information about Levels Audio East Coast, visit levelsaudio.com.