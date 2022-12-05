Award-Winning Comedian Romesh Ranganathan to Perform at The Town Hall in January

The Town Hall will present a special evening of comedy with multi award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan on January 28 at 8:00PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

The evening is part of The Town Hall's Crossing The Pond Comedy Festival.

Fresh off his Netflix special, The Cynic (which dropped November 29), Romesh returns to New York for this show after a sell-out run at SoHo Playhouse in 2020.

Son of immigrant parents from Sri Lanka, Romesh Ranganathan is a household name in the UK, best known for fronting such series as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation, Rob & Romesh Vs, A League Of Their Own, Asian Provocateur, and as the new host of BBC One's Weakest Link.

Romesh embarked on his career in America in 2018 with the launch of Just Another Immigrant on Showtime, and he has also appeared twice on The Late Late Show with James Corden as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He has an award-winning podcast Hip Hop Saved My Life and also co-hosts the hit podcast Wolf & Owl with comedy mate Tom Davis.

Romesh is also able to further show off his encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop music hosting his own Radio 2 show, For The Love Of Hip Hop which received critical acclaim.

"We are very excited to present Romesh Ranganathan at The Town Hall," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "Not only is he hilarious, but he also shares unique perspectives on his experiences as the child of immigrants in the UK. He's the perfect artist to kick off the Crossing the Pond Comedy Festival. His live show is not to be missed!"

Other guests appearing at The Town Hall's Crossing The Pond Comedy Festival include Joanne McNally (February 4) and Alan Carr (June 2). Carr's appearance is in celebration of Pride Month.

Tickets prices for Romesh Ranganathan are $42-$57 and are available at www.TheTownHall.org.

ABOUT ROMESH RANGANATHAN:

Famous for his deadpan and often self-deprecating comedy, multi award-winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan has solidified himself as a household name through his stand-up, television and radio presenting, acting and podcasting.

He's best known for fronting such series' as BBC's "The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan," topical show "The Ranganation," and travelling the globe with his mate and fellow comic Rob Beckett in "Rob & Romesh Vs. Former" regular and now central host of "Sky's A League Of Their Own," Romesh also hosted the show which brought his mum, Shanthi, to our screens, Asian Provocateur. Romesh has been announced as the new host of BBC One's Weakest Link in a primetime slot, which sees a celebrity line up put through their general knowledge paces.

A Sunday Times Bestseller with his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being, Romesh had his second book As Good as It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult published worldwide in October 2020.

2019 saw Romesh back out on tour with "The Cynic's Mixtape," which has sold out across the UK, and he will be rounding off the tour with fourteen nights at London's Eventim Apollo.

Romesh embarked on his career in America in 2018 with the launch of "Just Another Immigrant" on Showtime, and he has also appeared twice on James Corden's Late Late Show as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On top of this, he has an award-winning podcast "Hip Hop Saved My Life," and launched the hit "Wolf and Owl" podcast with Tom Davis in 2020. This year, Romesh was able to further show off his encyclopaedic knowledge of hip-hop music when he was commissioned to host his own Radio 2 show, "For The Love Of Hip Hop" which received critical acclaim.

ABOUT TOWN HALL:

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 100 years. A group of Suffragists' fight for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.