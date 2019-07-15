Austin Butler Cast as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic

Austin Butler has been cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the king of rock 'n' roll, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Miles Teller and Butler all tested for the role of Elvis, with Butler winning out at then end of the intense search.

The Warner Bros. film will focus on Presley's rise and zenith, with a major aspect being his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, the manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis' life. Tom Hanks will be playing Parker in the biopic.

The biopic will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," said Luhrmann in a statement. "Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

Luhrmann is producing the feature with wife Catherine Martin. He wrote the film's script with Craig Pearce, his writing partner onThe Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!

Butler had starring roles TV's THE CARRIE DIARIES and Arrow, and he will be seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





