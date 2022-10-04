Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Audrey Cardwell, Ed Dixon & More to Star in CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals

The cast also features Matt Bogart, Josh Breckenridge and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Goodspeed Musicals has announced the cast for the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical. The holiday-themed musical comedy that is sure to delight audiences will run from Nov. 18 - Dec. 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Goodspeed invites you to spend a very merry...Christmas in Connecticut! Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane, a famous expert on marriage, cooking and homemaking, is asked by her publisher to host a war hero for Christmas dinner at her renowned Connecticut farmhouse. The only problem? She can't cook, she isn't married and she lives in a tiny New York apartment. Based on the classic 1945 Warner Bros. film, this World Premiere musical comedy is a delightfully cheerful way to celebrate the holiday season!

Christmas in Connecticut features a book by Emmy-winning commentator and journalist Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson (Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, Like a Billion Likes), music by Tony nominee Jason Howland (Broadway: Paradise Square, Little Women - The Musical), and lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz (Somewhere in Time, Do No Harm).

Liz Sandor will be played by Audrey Cardwell (Broadway: The Music Man). Alexander Yardley will be played by Ed Dixon (Goodspeed: A Wonderful Life, Big River, Pirates of Penzance; Broadway: Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables). Victor Beecham will be played by Matt Bogart (Goodspeed: Blanco!, Camille Claudel, Broadway: Paradise Square, Jersey Boys). Jefferson Jones will be played by Josh Breckenridge (Broadway: Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, The Ritz). Dudley Beecham will be played by Raymond J. Lee (Broadway: Aladdin, Anything Goes, Groundhog Day). Felix Bassenak will be played by James Judy (Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, Damn Yankees, Half a Sixpence; Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel). Norah O'Connor will be played by Tina Stafford (Goodspeed: Can-Can, Sweeney Todd, Dorian). Gladys Higgenbottom will be played by Rashidra Scott (Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Ambassador of Love [Goodspeed by the River]; Broadway: Company, Ain't Too Proud).

The ensemble will feature Matthew Curiano (Goodspeed: Oklahoma!), Rachel Fobbs, Julie Kavanagh, Emily Larger (Goodspeed: Cabaret, Billy Elliot), Brendan McGrady, and Melvin Tunstall III (Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical).

Swings for this production are Ty-Gabriel Jones and Jamie Zeidman.

Christmas in Connecticut will be directed by Amy Anders Corcoran (Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, Associate Director; National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville, Director). Choreography will be by Marjorie Failoni.

Music Direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 15 productions including 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Scenic Design will be by Lawrence E. Moten III (Broadway: Chicken & Biscuits, What The Constitution Means to Me). Costume Design will be by Herin Kaputkin (TheatreWorks Hartford: Fun Home, American Son). Lighting Design will be by Rui Rita (Broadway: Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn, Trip to Bountiful). Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed's Audio Supervisor. Hair, Wig & Make-up Design will be by Jason P. Hayes (Goodspeed: Cabaret; Broadway: Casa Valentina, The Realistic Joneses, Spring Awakening). Orchestrations will be Kim Scharnberg (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Wonderland, Little Women).

Bradley G. Spachman will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.

Christmas in Connecticut will run November 18th - December 30th, 2022. [Official Press Opening December 7, 2022.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Special holiday week schedules can be found at goodspeed.org.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


