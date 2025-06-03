Audra McDonald to Co-Chair Sleep Out for Covenant House With Claybourne Elder and More Taking Part

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audra McDonald and Kevin Ryan will chair Covenant House International's Sleep Out: Stage and Screen, one of the largest annual charity events led by the Broadway community. The event will take place on Sunday, August 10. The event will bring together more than 100 members from the Broadway, film, and television industries to sleep on the streets of New York City in support of young people overcoming homelessness. The powerful evening of advocacy is sponsored by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Audra McDonald is a long-time advocate for homeless youth and a member of the Covenant House Board of Directors. She is 6-time Tony-award winning actress and the most-Tony nominated performer in history. She is currently nominated for her performance as Rose in George Wolfe’s visionary revival of Gypsy. “Sleep Out holds a special place in my heart because it allows us to engage with the Covenant House kids in a real, human way,” said Audra McDonald, who is participating in her 10th Sleep Out this August. “It has shifted my worldview to see the homeless youth as valued individuals who deserve to be truly seen and heard.”



Kevin Ryan, a producer of Gypsy and the upcoming Lincoln Center Theatre revival of Ragtime is also president emeritus of Covenant House and a co-founder of the Stage and Screen Sleep Out. He will be participating in his 17th Sleep Out this year. “We don’t have to live in a world where young people struggle on the streets for food and shelter. It’s just a matter of our values and priorities,” he said.



McDonald and Ryan will be joined by more entertainment industry professionals who are reaching out to youth experiencing homelessness in this inspiring, personal way. Additional participants include:



Miriam Silverman (Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Tony Award); Claybourne Elder (TV: The Gilded Age; Broadway: Company); Colton Ryan (Film: Dear Evan Hansen; TV: The Girl from Plainville; Broadway: New York, New York; The Pirates of Penzance; Girl from the North Country); Jason Ralph (Film: Three Women; TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Magicians); John Wascavage (Off-Broadway: Forbidden Broadway, Dog Man, Murder For Two); Adam Gwon (Composer and Lyricist); Ken Dingledine (Tony Award-winning producer; co-founder of Broadway on Demand); TC Chou (Managing Director, Design Determination); Destiny Lilly (President, CSA; The Telsey Office); Karlee Fomalont (CSA, Rori Bergman Casting); Ruthie Fierberg (Executive Editor, Broadway News); Geoffrey Soffer (Soffer Entertainment)

Critical funds are raised during the Sleep Out that help Covenant House provide young people with necessary support, including safe shelter, nourishing food, clean clothing, medical care, and life-changing services like job training, education, mental health counseling, and legal aid. To learn more about Sleep Out: Stage and Screen and get involved, please visit sleepout.org/event/stageandscreen.

