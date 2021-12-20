Audra McDonald & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Tonight to Talk Omicron

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will be speaking tonight with CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, as well as Michael Mina (Chief Science Officer at EMed) and Kim Prather, PH.D, (Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry, UC San Diego) about the new Omicron variant and what it means for Broadway and beyond on tonight's episode of "Stars In The House" to benefit The Actors Fund.

Joining them throughout the episode with their own questions will be Audra McDonald, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher (all from Jagged Little Pill), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), and Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away-national tour).

"Seth and I decided at the last minute to ask Dr. Jon LaPook, who has been with us since Day One of Stars in the House, if he would help us put together a special episode of the show in order to answer someof the many questions about the Omicron variant that I'm sure many people are having right now," said James. "In addition to having two of the world's leading experts on testing and aerosols, we're also going to have actors from shows which have recently been cancelled with their own questions."

The episode will livestream at 8pm EST on Monday, December 20h on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

For more information about Stars in the House and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.