Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup

Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown's Art House Theatre, has revealed that this 2023 summer of music and comedy superstars will be his final season at The Art House's helm, due to a repurposing of the venue. Cortale hopes to continue his programming at Town Hall next summer. Taking center stage again for this final season is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series, first launched by Cortale in 2011 featuring Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.



Summer 2023’s Town Hall series, produced by Cortale in P-Town’s largest venue, will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promiseand will also notably be the landing site for a stop on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 champion Monét X Change in her debut P-Town performance over Fourth of July weekend on July 2, for one night only. A week later, Historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, star of Broadway’s The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Carousel, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, and HBO’s The Gilded Age, will return to the Town Hall series on July 9 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Provincetown has been named America’s Best Beach Town, celebrated as the Best Gay Resort in America, and for over a century many of the nation’s greatest artists have called P-Town home. In that tradition of cutting-edge artistry, for this twelfth consecutive season, Cortale’s celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to a heavenly constellation of the New York stage’s greatest stars. Max von Essen, the Tony and Grammy Award nominated singer and actor best known for his role as Henri in the award winning production of An American in Paris on Broadway, a year long run in the Broadway production of Anastasia and just off of a nationwide tour in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Falsettos, returns to the scene of his debut a year ago, this time around on June 30 & July 1st, with Billy Stritch on piano. Making her Broadway series debut this summer on a wave of rave reviews from Chicago to New York, is Cindy Firing with You & I: Cindy Firing Pays Tribute to Barbara Cook, on July 7 for one night only, with John Cook at the piano. In yet another starry P-Town debut in this summer’s Broadway@ series is Claybourne Elder, who stars as John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age and in Broadway's revival of Company, will make his anticipated series bow on July 14 & 15 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

If that star-power were not already magnetic enough to feel its gravitational pull in all directions… The Art House over the past dozen years has earned an international reputation for presenting cutting-edge comedy and music talent originating out of the LGBTQ club scene, and increasingly crossing-over to mainstream success. Summer 2023 continues to build on that innovative reputation: RuPaul’s Drag Race star and self-described “women’s lifestyle brand” Miz Cracker who debuted here last summer, returns to Provincetown with her hilarious stand-up comedy for an extended stay Wednesdays to Saturdays, July 5 through September 2 at 8 PM. Ginger Minj, who treated The Art House to a sold-out run a year ago, returns by popular demand also Wednesdays to Saturdays from July 5 to September 2 at 9:30 PM. Anne Steele, is the NYC-based singer-songwriter that Curve Magazine, on hearing her EP, “Made Out Of Stars” raved “I'm convinced that Steele herself is made out of heavenly, cosmic stuff. Sporting a million-watt smile, a voice as clear and bright as a bell, and a heart of gold.” She makes her debut at The Art House with her hit new show, Where The Boys Are which celebrates all of the songs made famous by male artists and songwriters that Steele says helped shape her as an artist through the years - performing with William TN Hall at the piano, one show only on July 8.

Purchase the 2023 SEASON PASS for all shows at The Art House and Town Hall BY JULY 1st and save over $900! Buy now and cut to the front of the line with a reserved seat of your choice. Just show up 5 minutes before the performance and enjoy the show. All seats are guaranteed to be in the front of the VIP section. Seat are chosen by each patron before the season begins on a first come first serve basis. More information can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5746305

Mark Cortale (Producer) is currently producing the world premiere of Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel's new hit musical Days of Wine and Roses starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James at The Atlantic Theater in New York. This summer he will celebrate his twelfth and final season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA where he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. He recently co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. Mark founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theaters that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, the Leicester Square Theatre in London and The Sydney Theatre in Australia. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at Ars Nova in 2012. He also founded the developmental theater lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, New Works Provincetown has commissioned four new full scale musicals to date including: Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean and Beautiful Little Fool with music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, directed by Michael Greif.

Max von Essen

Tony & Grammy nominated Broadway star of An American In Paris

w/ Billy Stritch at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

June 30 & July 1 @ 7:00 PM ET

Monét X Change

Star of RuPaul's Drag Race

The Town Hall Series

July 2 @ 8:30 PM ET

Mz. Cracker

Star of RuPaul's Drag Race

The Art House

July 5 - September 2, Wed - Sat @ 8:00 PM ET

Ginger Minj

Star of RuPaul's Drag Race

The Art House

July 5 - September 2, Wed - Sat @ 9:30 PM ET

*(no shows 7/19 - 7/29)

Cindy Firing

You & I: A Tribute to Barbara Cook

w/John Cook at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

One Show Only!

July 7 @ 6:00 PM ET

Anne Steele

Singer/Songwriter

w/William TN Hall at the piano

The Art House

One Show Only!

July 8 @ 6:30 PM ET

Audra McDonald

Six Time Tony Award Winner

w/Seth Rudetsky

Broadway @ Town Hall

July 9 @ 8:30 PM ET

Claybourne Elder

Star of Company & HBO's The Gilded Age

w/Seth Rudetsky

Broadway @ The Art House

July 14 & 15 @ 6:00 PM ET

Next Up… in late July through early September:

Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

The New Belters

w/Billy Stritch at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

July 21 & 22 @ 6:00 PM ET

Mandy Gonzalez

Star of In The Heights & Hamilton

w/Seth Rudetsky at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

July 28 & 29 @ 6:00 PM ET

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway

The Callaway Sisters

w/Alex Rybeck at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

August 2 - 5 @ 6:00 PM ET

Jeremy Jordan

Star of Newsies, NBC's Smash & The Last 5 Years.

w/Ben Rauhala at the piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 6 @ 8:30 PM ET

Melissa Errico

w/Seth Rudetsky at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

Aug. 10 & 11 @ 6:00 PM ET

Alaska Thunderfuck

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Champion

The Town Hall Series

August 13 @ 8:30 PM ET

LaChanze

Tony Award Winning Star of The Color Purple &

Once On This Island

w/Seth Rudetsky at the piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 20 @ 8:30 PM ET

Marilyn Maye

Legendary Cabaret Star

w/Tedd Firth at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

August 23 - September 2 @ 6:00 PM ET

Nina West

Star of RuPaul's Drag Race Star & Hairspray The Musical

w/Seth Rudetsky at the piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 27 @ 8:30 PM ET

Samara Joy

2023 Grammy Award Winner

Best New Artist & Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Town Hall Series

August 31 @ 8:30 PM ET

Beth Malone

Tony Nominated star of Fun Home

w/Seth Rudetsky at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

Sept. 8 & 9 @ 7:00 PM ET

The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Tickets & info: or call 800-838-3006. Box office hours 508-487-9222

Town Hall

260 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, or call 800-838-3006.


