Attend Virtual Happy Hour Art Party With Artist Angelica Hicks
Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Angelica Hicks, for a live illustration in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund on Friday April 5th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.
Angelica's "Art Party" is the second installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place each Friday from March 27th until April 17th on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of virus. Previously participating in the Art In Focus program, the New York-based illustrator created Rockefeller Center's 2019 holiday map as well as a public art installation presented in partnership with Art Production Fund.
Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting photos of themselves, their pets, or their favorite personal fashion moment to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 2. During Friday's Instagram Live, Angelica will recreate some of her favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.
For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.
