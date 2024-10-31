Atlantic Theater Company Reveals Complete Dates for 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the complete dates for its 2024-2025 season of five world premiere plays, as well as Atlantic for Kids’ New York Premiere musical.

Atlantic’s 2024-2025 season will include Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters, Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney, and NSangou Njikam’s A Freeky Introduction directed by Dennis A. Allen II.

This season’s Atlantic for Kids musical is the New York premiere of Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music and music direction by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and directed and choreographed by MK Lawson.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2024-2025 SEASON

World Premiere Play

I’M ASSUMING YOU KNOW David Greenspan

By Mona Pirnot

Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll

Starring David Greenspan

Atlantic Stage 2

January 8 – February 9, 2025

Opening: January 21, 2025



One 68-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)





World Premiere Play

GRIEF CAMP

By Eliya Smith

Directed by Les Waters

Linda Gross Theater

January 9 – February 16, 2025

Opening: January 28, 2025



It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.





World Premiere Play

LET’S LOVE!

By Ethan Coen

Directed by Neil Pepe

Linda Gross Theater

March 19 – April 27, 2025



Let's Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!



World Premiere Play

A FREEKY INTRODUCTION

Written by & starring NSangou Njikam

Directed by Dennis A. Allen II

Featuring DJ Monday Blue

Atlantic Stage 2

May 16 – June 15, 2025



EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!





World Premiere Play

LOWCOUNTRY

By Abby Rosebrock

Directed by Jo Bonney

Linda Gross Theater

May 29 – July 6, 2025



When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.

Atlantic for Kids Musical

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”

Script & lyrics by Mo Willems

Music & music direction by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed & choreographed by MK Lawson

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Linda Gross Theater

February 1 – 23, 2025



Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.