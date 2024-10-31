Atlantic Theater Company Reveals Complete Dates for 2024-2025 Season

The season will include five world premiere plays and more.
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the complete dates for its 2024-2025 season of five world premiere plays, as well as Atlantic for Kids’ New York Premiere musical.
Atlantic’s 2024-2025 season will include Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters, Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney, and NSangou Njikam’s A Freeky Introduction directed by Dennis A. Allen II.
This season’s Atlantic for Kids musical is the New York premiere of Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music and music direction by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and directed and choreographed by MK Lawson.
ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2024-2025 SEASON
World Premiere Play
By Mona Pirnot
Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll
Starring David Greenspan
Atlantic Stage 2
January 8 – February 9, 2025
Opening: January 21, 2025
One 68-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)
World Premiere Play
By Eliya Smith
Directed by Les Waters
Linda Gross Theater
January 9 – February 16, 2025
Opening: January 28, 2025
It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.
World Premiere Play
By Ethan Coen
Directed by Neil Pepe
Linda Gross Theater
March 19 – April 27, 2025
Let's Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!
World Premiere Play
Written by & starring NSangou Njikam
Directed by Dennis A. Allen II
Featuring DJ Monday Blue
Atlantic Stage 2
May 16 – June 15, 2025
EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!
World Premiere Play
By Abby Rosebrock
Directed by Jo Bonney
Linda Gross Theater
May 29 – July 6, 2025
When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.
Atlantic for Kids Musical
Script & lyrics by Mo Willems
Music & music direction by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Directed & choreographed by MK Lawson
Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems
Published by Hyperion Books for Children
Linda Gross Theater
February 1 – 23, 2025
Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.
