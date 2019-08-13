Ashley Park To Co-Star in the Paramount Network Series EMILY IN PARIS

Ashley Park has been announced as the co-star, opposite Lily Collins, in Paramount Network's half-hour dramedy, Emily in Paris, according to Deadline. The series hails from Younger and Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

Emily In Paris centers on Emily (Collins), a driven twenty-something AMERICAN WOMAN from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Park will play Mindy Chen. Emily (Collins) makes a new friend in Mindy, a twenty-something au pair. Mindy is a fellow expat who has fallen in love with the city, a stark contrast to how Emily is adjusting to Parisian life herself.

Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy nominated actress who most recently originated and starred in MEAN GIRLS on Broadway as 'Gretchen Wieners' which garnered her Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations in 2018. It was recently announced that she will star alongside Priscilla Lopez and Michael Urie in GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway.

Park also starred in the award-winning "KPOP" and was honored with the esteemed Lucille Lortel award for Lead Actress in a Musical, and second Drama League and Drama Desk nominations. Previous to this, Ashley made her Broadway debut in MAMMA MIA!; originated the national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in the role of stepsister 'Gabrielle'; starred as 'Tuptim' opposite Ken Watanabe and Kelli O'Hara in the Tony-Award-winning Broadway revival of THE KING AND I at Lincoln Center Theater. Ashley then appeared in Broadway's revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE starring Jake Gyllenhaal while filming the second season of "Nightcap" (Pop TV/ Lionsgate/ Dakota Pictures). She can be heard on the original Broadway cast recordings of MEAN GIRLS, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE revival, and THE KING AND I revival. She is the proud recipient of Actor Equity Association's 2018 Clarence Derwent Award and a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Read the original article on Deadline.





