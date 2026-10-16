Artist Pathway Series to Launch at Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has announced its new Artist Pathway Series, creating opportunities for dance artists to develop, present, and advance their work in the Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, a professional dance venue at 412 Broadway in Tribeca. From first sketches and works-in-progress to festival stages, co-presentations, and creative residencies, the series is designed to provide a pathway for experimentation, artistic exchange, and growth at every stage of the creative process. The series includes opportunities to develop, present, and advance dance work.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio is a 6,000 square foot performance, event, and rehearsal venue. The studio has a multi-functional front studio space, locker rooms, and a main dance studio space. The 85 x 24.5 foot dance studio is equipped as a fully professional and functional black-box theater with a harlequin sprung dance floor, flexible seating for 100, risers, ETC light board and theatrical lighting, sound system, video projection, cyclorama, and more.

Sketches: Emerging Artist Series | Works-in-Progress Showings

Performance Dates: April 15-17, 2027

Application Deadline: December 18, 2026

Sketches is an informal works-in-progress performance opportunity. Designed to support emerging choreographers and dance artists as they develop new work, Sketches provides an accessible, professional studio setting in which artists can share their creative process, connect with audiences, and build momentum toward future performances.

Selected choreographers will receive four hours of rehearsal + three-hour performance event, one simple theatrical lighting look, 50% of all ticket sales.

Cost to Artist: Subsidized flat rental fee: $600

Sketches is ideal for emerging choreographers, dance artists, and interdisciplinary creators looking for a supportive environment to present works-in-progress, experiment with new ideas, and engage audiences before a full production.

Performance Dates: May 6-8, 2027

Application Deadline: December 18, 2026

The Footprints Dance Festival is a multi-day celebration of innovative dance by emerging and established choreographers. Curated by Amanda Selwyn, the festival showcases bold, original works with a strong theatrical aesthetic, bringing together a diverse community of dance artists and audiences in Tribeca. Selected choreographers will present their work as part of a fully produced concert at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio and will receive professional photos and video from the dress rehearsal.

Selected choreographers will receive two fully produced performances of their work and the option to participate in Master Classes. Free to apply and participate if selected.

Footprints is ideal for emerging choreographers, dance artists, and interdisciplinary creators looking for a supportive environment to present works-in-progress, experiment with new ideas, and engage audiences before a full production.

Dance Dialogue: Co-Presentation Series

Performance Dates: May 20-22, 2027

Application Deadline: January 4, 2027

Dance Dialogue is a co-presentation opportunity that brings together two choreographers or dance companies for a shared evening of performance. Dance Dialogue is designed to foster artistic exchange while creating opportunities for participating artists to expand their audiences, share resources, and present their work in a professionally produced setting. Each program pairs two artists or companies, with each presenting 20–30 minutes of work as part of a shared concert.

Selected choreographers will receive six hours of subsidized rehearsal + four hours of technical rehearsal and one shared performance day in the theater.

Cost to Artist: Flat participation fee: $1,000 per company and participating artists share 50% of all ticket sales

Dance Dialogue is ideal for emerging and established choreographers seeking a professionally supported performance opportunity while sharing production costs and audiences with a fellow artist or company.

Catalyst: Studio Lab Creative Residency

Residency Dates: June 2027

Application Deadline: February 1, 2027

Catalyst: Studio Lab Creative Residency is a subsidized dance residency providing choreographers, dance artists, and interdisciplinary creators with dedicated time and space to research, experiment, and develop new work. Taking place throughout June 2027, the residency supports artistic exploration without the pressure of a formal performance, allowing artists to focus on process and the evolution of their creative ideas.

Selected choreographers will receive up to 10 hours of subsidized rehearsal space, flexible scheduling based on studio availability, and the option to host one open-to-the-public rehearsal.

Cost to Artist: Subsidized flat residency fee: $300

Catalyst is ideal for choreographers, dance artists, and interdisciplinary creators seeking dedicated space to develop new work without the pressure of a formal performance.

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, the company presents theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Amanda Selwyn (Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre in 2000 and, in 27 seasons, has directed over 130 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops and residencies at Peridance, Bucknell University, Hofstra University, NYU, SUNY New Paltz, BMCC, Baruch, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, Vogler Foundation, Friars Foundation, The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Dizzy Feet Foundation, Bronx Arts Council, DCLA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, MetLife, and Bossak/Heilbron Foundation. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification, teaching yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She holds a Master's degree from NYU Tisch and a Bachelor's from Northwestern University in theatre, women's studies, and dance.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

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