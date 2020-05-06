Artist Hiba Schahbaz To Create Unique Illustrations On Rockefeller Center's Instagram Live
Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Hiba Schabaz, for live illustrations of viewers' favorite holiday destinations, hosted in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday May 8th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.
Hiba's "Art Party" is the last installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The artist-originally from Karachi, Pakistan-lives in Brooklyn and uses an ancient Indo-Persian painting technique primarily working with paper, black tea, and water-based pigments.
Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting their own photos of favorite holiday destinations to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 7. During Friday's Instagram Live, Hiba will create unique postcards of some of her favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.
Hiba Schahbaz's artwork can be found on Instagram and her website hibaschahbaz.com. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.
