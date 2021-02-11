Artist George Condo Donates $400,000 To Bard College Through Limited Edition Print Sale With Hauser & Wirth

Bard College announced today that artist George Condo has made a significant gift supporting the arts on campus, including a new online concert series and a dedicated $400,000 fund underwriting scholarships, musical events, and exhibitions at Bard's Conservatory of Music, The Orchestra Now, the Center for Curatorial Studies, and the Masters in Fine Art programs. Among those scholarships is the new Inclusive Excellence in Music Scholarship Program that addresses inequities in access to higher education in music.

The Condo Concerts ," presented by the Bard College Conservatory of Music and CCS Bard, begins February 19 with a performance by violinist Leila Josefowicz, winner of the Avery Fisher Prize and a MacArthur Fellowship, and continues with recitals by The Fred Sherry Quartet on March 14 and April 18, and clarinetist Anthony McGill on May 2. Full details on upcoming performances follow below.

"During one of the most challenging times for colleges in the United States, I wanted to provide both funding and inspirational programming for students," says Condo, whose daughter, Raphaelle, graduated from Bard in 2018. "Bard College is a place where my daughter thrived and one where the arts are central to the student experience."

"We are grateful to George Condo for his support not only of the students at Bard, but also for underwriting these concerts and supporting the great musicians on this series, whose opportunities to perform have been so limited by the pandemic," said Bard Conservatory Director Franks Corliss.

In establishing this fund, Condo created a special edition etching being sold through Hauser & Wirth , with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the arts at Bard. For more information on purchasing Condo's etching, contact Cristopher Canizares at Hauser & Wirth.

The first concert in the series, streaming February 19 at 8 pm, is a solo performance by the internationally renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz, winner of the Avery Fisher Prize and a MacArthur Fellowship. Her program combines a Partita by J. S. Bach with a new work by the noted conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher, La Linea Evocativa, that was composed for her in 2020 and inspired by Condo's artwork.

For the next two concerts, streaming on March 14 and April 18, Josefowicz will perform as part of the Fred Sherry String Quartet with her renowned colleagues, violinist Jesse Mills , violist Hsin-Yun Huang, and cellist Fred Sherry , to perform string quartets by Schoenberg and Schubert, and other works to be announced.

The final concert in the series will be a recital by clarinetist Anthony McGill , who is the principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic and a recipient of the 2020 Avery Fisher Career Prize.

The Condo Concerts Spring 2021 programs

Friday, February 19, at 8 pm

Matthias Pintscher La Linea Evocativa (2020)

Bach Partita No. 2 BWV 1004

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Sunday, May 2, at 3 pm Anthony McGill , clarinet