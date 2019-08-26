Art House Productions Presents September JC FRIDAYS Fall Edition!

On September 6th, 2019, Art House Productions' JC Fridays will be holding its seasonal multi-arts festival--featuring art events that take place in restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces in almost every neighborhood in Jersey City. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with visual and performing artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talents; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works.

Sponsors: Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC*, NJCU

Made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and by the County of Hudson, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders. * Supported in part by a grant from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism

Supporters: Art Fair 14C (LOGO)

Friends of JC Fridays: HCCC Department of Cultural Affairs

FALL JC FRIDAYS EVENT LISTINGS!

September 6th, 2019

EVENTS AT ART HOUSE:

Cast Iron Lofts, 262 17th Street (Coles St /Jersey Ave)

201-918- 6019. Wheelchair Accessible.

(art) 6pm- 7pm AHP GALLERY presents a preview of "BIG MOUTH".

New Work by visual artist, Theda Sandiford.

"This body of work is a collection of one-sided conversations. As a woman, I find it's often easier to make my way in the world by keeping my mouth shut. To grin and bear it when haters or well meaning friends say something incorrect or insensitive. I learned to be seen and selectively heard. With BIG MOUTH, I am all of it. The sass, the crass, the erudite and more importantly, aware".

Family Friendly, Barrier free and Tactile tour.

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

GROVE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE MAJESTIC THEATRE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION Presents "Vehicular", photography by Eric Levin. "I never set out to shoot vehicles per se, or any other subject," Levin says. "I am always on the lookout for the unexpected in the ordinary". Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis.

222 Montgomery St (Grove/Montgomery), 201-280-4821. Family-Friendly. Barrier Free.

(art) (music) (performance) 3pm - 9pm ARTIST & MAKER MARKET / HDSID We are an open-air bazaar featuring locally created fine art and premium hand-crafted goods. We showcase over 30 excellent artists, makers and creators of all disciplines vending outdoors for a unique shopping experience. Live demos, music, food and drinks! Come join us on Grove St. PATH PLAZA Grove St and Newark Avenue 201-547-3554 https://jcdowntown.org/events/groove-on-grov

(music) 5pm -10pm DANCING TONY & THE HDSID presents Groove on Grove, JC Fridays Special Edition! Season Finale!!

Grove St. PATH Plaza, (Newark Ave) 201-547-3554 Family Friendly. Barrier Free

www.WeRunFun.com

NEWARK AVENUE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 5pm - 9pm VILLAGE WEST GALLERY Presents Stories from the Sea.

Stories from the Sea is the 2019 Teacher as Artist group show.

Drawing inspiration from the sea, Jersey City Public School Art Teachers examine personal narratives, visual symbols and painting/mixed media techniques. The Teacher As Artist annual exhibition was established in 1993.

331 Newark Ave. (4th and Merseles) 201-656-3408 Child Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.villagewestgallery.com

(performance) 6pm to 8:30pm JERSEY CITY WRITERS: "Of Myths and Monsters" An evening of readings featuring selected horror short stories and poems submitted by the public inspired by their favorite myths, legends, fairy-tale, or folklore. A short trivia contest will be held during regarding Myths and Legends with prizes. Barrier Free

Village West Gallery 331 Newark Ave. (Newark and 4th) 609-468-8833

jerseycitywrters.org

(music) 8pm - 11:30pm FM BAR & Mint 400 Records, Pyrrhic Victory Recordings and Rock-it Docket present live performances by Pyrrhic Victory, The 65's & Miss Ohio and Mint 400 Records recording artist's Blue Vervain, The Extensions, & Yawn Mower.

340 3rd St & Newark Ave. (201) 222-2870 Barrier Free. https://www.facebook.com/fmjerseycity/

(art) 7pm- 9pm GIA GELATO & CAFE Present works by local artist Deb Sinha.

A new series of oil paintings capturing simplicity that surrounds us. Come for the art and conversation and light refreshments. We hope you get inspired and connect with the local community at Gia Gelato & Café.

281 Newark Ave. (Monmouth/Brunswick). 201-216-0555. Family-Friendly.

dsinha7@gmail.com

(art) 6pm - 8pm CASA COLOMBO presents "The Stone Goddesses". Remembering the fall of great empires in the past: these images of Greek and Roman goddesses, sculptured avatars visit the earth in this time of environmental and political vulnerability, to remind us that it can happen again. The photo montages are the latest series by photographer Kay Kenny featuring Greek and Roman sculptures from the Metropolitan Museum in local environments. 380 Monmouth Street (Newark Ave and 1st St.) 201-222-9317 https://www.casacolombo.org

POWERHOUSE ARTS DISTRICT

(art)(educational) 8pm - 10pm THEDA SANDIFORD Presents: I Am My Hair: Yarn Wrapping. I Am My Hair is an interactive art installation that explores identity through our relationship to hair. With each participant, the yardage grows, bit by bit. The rope, imbued the essence of each participant, becomes a common denominator amongst us all, HAIR. Join me and see what we can create.

150 Bay Street, PH9. Marin Blvd 917-627-9342 Barrier Free. Tactile Tour. http://www.thedasandiford

(art)(performance) 8pm- 12am ED & MARY'S Fall Art Show/Karaoke Event!

Art from six local talents, Kenji Takabayashi, Kait Hardiman, Kasia Skorynkiewicz, Melissa Mejia, Samantha Sicilia and Olivia Oleck. The show will encompass everything from graffiti to collage to poetry. Everything from graffiti to collage to poetry! Karaoke will start at 8pm. $5 a song, 2 for $8. All the proceeds of song sales go to Jersey City non-profit, Art House Productions. 100% of art sales go to the artist. Come out and support your local artists! Art will be up for two weeks after event.

174 Coles St. (9th/Coles) a??(201) 839-5604a??. Barrier Free.

www.edandmarys.com

(art) 6pm - 8pm THE OAKMAN Presents The Art Project. Take a tour of 14 solo-artist lobbies including works by Cathy Diamond, Diane English, Kati Villim, Marianne DeAngelis, Jean Paul Picard, Dorie Dahlberg, Susan Cornick, Linda Gottesman, Joe Lugara, Nancy Karpf, Deanna Lee, Yael Dresdner, Rich White, Natalie Giugni, Alberte Bernier. 160 First St. Marin Blvd. and Provost 201-798-0928 Child Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.drawingrooms.org

(art) 6pm - 8pm DVORA ART HOUSE Present The Art Project. Tour 12 solo-artist lobbies of artworks by Alan Walker, Alpana Mittal, Aliza Augustine, Cathy Diamond, Kate Dodd, Nan Ring, Pauline Galiana, Sandra DeSando, Scot Wittman, Bithika Adhikary, Tomomi Ono, Helen Kwah and Andrea Epstein.

148 First St. (Marin/Provost) 201-798-0928 Family friendly - Barrier free.

www.drawingrooms.org

EXCHANGE PLACE

(art) 6pm - 9pm PANEPINTO GALLERIES Presents "Reflections", work by Candy Le Sueur. Come view the latest works by Jersey City artist, Candy Le Sueur as she pushes past boundaries to give new dialogue on the eternal imagery from the natural world.

70 Hudson St. (entrance on Hudson River Waterfront Walkway & Grand St.) 201-521-9000 Family Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.panepintogalleries.com

HAMILTON PARK

(art) 6 - 8pm HAMILTON HOUSE Presents, The Art Project. Take a tour of solo-artist lobby exhibitions by William Stamos, Bryant Small, Stephen Krasner, Gregg Rosen, Sandra DeSando, , Kevin McCaffrey, Brad Terhune, Bithika Adhikary and Jodie Fink. 255 Brunswick (9th & 10th St.) 201-533-0333 Child Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.drawingrooms.org

VAN VORST PARK

(art) (music) 5pm -9pm THE BARROW MANSION Presents Neighborhood. This art show will be a celebration inspired by the history of the Barrow Mansion. We hope to cultivate memories and conversations through a thoughtful collection of work by local Jersey City artists and the effect it can have on making us all feel like neighbors. Music. Tours of the mansion will be available.

83 Wayne Street (Jersey Ave and Barrow St) Child Friendly. Barrier Free. www.barrowmansion.org

THE HEIGHTS

(art) 6pm - 8pm RIVERVIEW WINE & SPIRITS Presents Wine Tasting and Art at Riverview! Come join us for a free wine tasting in our DIY event space "Mahnke's Hideaway". View the beautiful work of artist Tavi Malushte. Her series on Elephants portray the human condition and how faith translates our love for nature.

43 Bowers Street (New York Ave) 201-420-8900 Child Friendly.

www.riverviewwinejc.com

JOURNAL SQUARE

(art) (music) 6pm-10pm EONTA SPACE present two exceptionally divergent exhibitions: Jill Scipione's UNDOING HISTORY & Jonathan Harris's SAGITTAL.

UNDOING HISTORY consists of 47 detailed drawn portraits of skulls part of a decade long project documenting The Remains of individuals from around the world and throughout our history dramatically contrasts with Jonathan Harris's SAGITTAL a series of static auditory scenes evoking awareness of how we engage, psychologically and physically, with different acoustical spaces. Eonta Space will also be open Saturday from 4-8 pm and Sunday from 2-6pm.

34 Dekalb Ave (Dead End off of Van Reypen St), 201-536-1119. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour. Eontaspacenj.com

(art) 6pm - 9pm SMUSH GALLERY presents "Tangible Imaginings". Curated by Fred Fleisher, draws together the visual artwork of Eun Young Choi, Marguerite Day, Laurie Riccadonna, and Woolpunk. Centered on the notion of the Material, the show considers each artist's manipulations, transformations, and uses of materials to comment upon our larger frame of reference in the everyday. 340 Summit Ave (Academy)

smushgallery.com

(art) 11am - 5pm HCCC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS Invites you to come view the all-women contemporary art exhibition Pow(h)er at Dineen Hull Gallery. Curated by Kristin J. DeAngelis and Michelle Vitale, featuring artwork by Ekaterina Abramova, Caroline Burton, Pam Cooper, Jodie Fink, Jan Huling, Blond Jenny, Zoë Sua Kay, Donna Kessinger, Trix Rosen, Lucy Rovetto, Theda Sandiford, Leslie Sheryll, and Judy Wukitsch.

Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Avenue, 6th Floor. Child Friendly. Barrier Free

www.hccc.edu/cultural-affairs

McGINLEY SQUARE

(art) (music) 8pm - 11pm IMAGO BEAUTY GROUP Presents Art of Monhegan Island, Maine- Music from Jersey City! We will be displaying art inspired by the beautiful Monhegan Island, Maine and we will have live music from local Jersey City musicians!

673 Bergen Ave. (Fairview & Duncan Ave) 201-332-6100 Child Friendly. Barrier Free.

www.imagobeautygroup.com

COMMUNIPAW

(art) 4pm - 8pm COVETABLES Work will be on display from 35 artists, including 18 from Jersey City. Media include painting, prints, ceramics, drawings, fiber art, handmade furniture, candles, jewelry and more! 372 Pacific Ave. (Pacific and Maple) 917-748-8013. Child Friendly. Tactile Tour.

www.covetablesnj.com

GREENVILLE

(art) (music) 4pm - 7pm PROJECT GREENVILLE Neighborhood Portraits: a Collection of Familiar Faces and Places Friday and Saturday! Group art exhibit showcasing the people and landscapes that make all the unique sections of JC home. Artists and photographers from all over the city, as well as the scenes and community members they've captured; with special attention to those representing GREENVILLE! Music and local light refreshments...

128 Winfield Ave. (Between Ocean Ave-Old Bergen Rd.) Child Friendly. Barrier Free. Tactile Tour. https://m.facebook.com/Project-Greenville-106544679416087/?ref=bookmarks

