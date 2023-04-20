Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arielle Jacobs Will Lead the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Previews begin June 17 at the Broadway Theatre.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Arielle Jacobs will lead Here Lies Love on Broadway in the role of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos. Previews begin June 17 at the Broadway Theatre.

"I'm so honored to be able to tell this story and to step into the shoes of Imelda Marcos, literally and figuratively," said Arielle Jacobs. "Here Lies Love is a very transformative and powerful opportunity for everyone involved, and I think will also be the same for everyone who comes to experience the production."

Alex Timbers said, "Arielle blew us away in the casting process. She combines such charisma, wit, strength, and fierce intelligence that it was immediately clear to all of us she should lead our Broadway company."

Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. As previously announced, Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations) will recreate their original roles as Ferdinand Marcos (Imelda's husband and the tenth president of the Philippines whose 20-year dictatorship spanned 1965-1986; he lived in exile in the United States until his death in 1989) and Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino (a Philippine senator, opposition leader and Marcoses' primary critic; his assassination in 1983 ignited the People Power Revolution which finally ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power), respectively.

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story. The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Arielle Jacobs, a proud Fil-Am, has starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award® and Grammy Award® winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical, Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney's Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, Bobby Garcia, Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicolas Olaes, Adam Hyndman, LaChanze, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander, Kevin Connor, Patrick Trettenero, Elizabeth Armstrong, Cathy Dantchik, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Luke Katler/Ryan Solomon, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.






