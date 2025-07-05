Arielle Jacobs Says Working Alongside Lea Salonga in INTO THE WOODS is 'Incredible'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arielle Jacobs is set to star in Into The Woods in the Philippines this August, playing Cinderella alongside Lea Salonga as The Witch. The production will be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati. Jacobs and Salonga previously starred together in Here Lies Love on Broadway.

About starring alongside Salonga, Jacobs shared with ABS-CBN News, "She and I have met before, but getting to hear her as The Witch, singing Sondheim right next to me?... I'm like trying to absorb as much as I can, learn as much as I can. Because there's so much technique, but also the storytelling." She added "It's just incredible. It's so good,"

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. Into the Woods was most recently produced on Broadway in 2022.

About Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs recently appeared on Broadway in Here Lies Love. She starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical, Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney’s Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.

About Lea Salonga

Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced.

Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She will next appear on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at Manhattan Theatre Club. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”

She has released 14 albums – including her latest recording, Sounding Joy – and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and Sony’s “Yellow Rose” and heard on Netflix’s “Centaurworld” and FX’s “Little Demon.”