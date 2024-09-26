Ariana DeBose, Cecily Strong & More to Join BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana DeBose, Cecily Strong, Shoshana Bean, and more will join A is For’s Broadway Acts for Abortion at 54 Below on Sunday October 6th.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, 14 states have instituted total abortion bans, and 8 other states have banned abortion early in pregnancy. The stakes couldn't be higher. Voting for abortion rights is critical, but so is financially investing in making abortion accessible. BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, and live auctions, while raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. Auction prizes include one-of-a-kind bespoke items, concerts you want to go to, and personalized experiences from Nick Offerman, Jessica Vosk, Daniel Radcliffe, and more! Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon. Directed by Greg Santos. Music Direction by Dan Lipton

The full lineup of stars taking part include Shoshana Bean, Max Chernin, Ariana DeBose, Michael Emerson, Ana Gasteyer, J. Harrison Ghee, David Harbour, Jenn Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Peppermint, Cecily Strong, Jessica Vosk, Hennessy Winkler, David Zayas.