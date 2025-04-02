Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Lorna Luft, Andrea McArdle & More

Spring is here and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle ("Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again"), Marilyn Maye ("Old Friends"), and Tom Kitt ("Lost in New York City"). Get your tickets today!

Lorna Luft & Andrea McArdle | Two Of A Kind: From Hollywood To Broadway

April 4 & 5, 2025

Join a magical night of music, stories, love, and laughter as two legendary performers, Lorna Luft and Andrea McArdle, grace the stage together for an unforgettable concert experience. Together, Lorna and Andrea will take you on a journey from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the dazzling lights of Broadway. Expect a night filled with classic songs, heartwarming tales, and moments of pure delight. Whether you’re a fan of the silver screen or the Great White Way, this concert promises to be a celebration of the best in entertainment.

Marilyn Maye

April 8 - 13 & 16 - 19, 2025

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend. A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences. Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

Tom Kitt & Friends: 4 Concerts

April 29, 2025 - May 3, 2025

Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt is thrilled to return to 54 Below with a special and unique series of concerts… From Tom Kitt: "Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity."

And that's not all! Check out the full April lineup at 54 Below.