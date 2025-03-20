Ariana DeBose, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More to Join The New York Pops for 42nd Birthday Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana DeBose, Brandon Victor Dixon, LeAnn Rimes, and The War and Treaty will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to honor the legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The star-studded concert will showcase Ms. Warren’s immense impact on the worlds of music and film through a wide array of her legendary hits including “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “How Do I Live”, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, and more.

Ariana DeBose, Brandon Victor Dixon, LeAnn Rimes, and The War and Treaty join previously announced guest artists from across the entertainment industry including Shoshana Bean, Sofia Carson, Taylor Dayne, Micaela Diamond, and Angélique Kidjo, who will collaborate with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Diane Warren. Additional guest artists to be announced.

Throughout her career, Ms. Warren has earned nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is tied for holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. She has also earned 16 Academy Award nominations including most recently for “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight, won a GRAMMY and has received 15 nominations, received an EMMY, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films.