Anya Volz and Union Hall Set THIRST TRAP For April 25th

Anya Volz is here to quench your thirst...for jokes. The Brooklyn based comedian is unleashing the latest installment of her monthly stand up show at Union Hall on April 25th.

THIRST TRAP, which launched earlier this year, features a diverse roster of today's top comics, as well hilarious curated segments that explore the nitty gritty of social media, pop culture and current events.

This month's lineup includes CHRISTINE MEDRANO, who has been seen on HBO and Comedy Central, as well as TERESA LEE, a writer for Funny or Die and Cracked who was also a semi-finalist on Standup NBC.

Additionally, The April 25th event will also feature MELISSA LOZADA-OLIVA, a best selling author and winner of the National Poetry Slam Competition, plus JORDAN TEMPLE who recently made his late night debut on CONAN and was named named a "New Face" of comedy at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Tickets for THIRST TRAP are only $8 in advance and can be purchased HERE. To learn more about Anya Volz, follow her on Instagram.

Union Hall is located at 702 Union Street in Brooklyn. THIRST TRAP is 21+.





