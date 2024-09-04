Anya-Taylor Joy Names Elsa from FROZEN as Dream Disney Role: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new interview with Vogue Hong Kong, actress Anya Taylor-Joy expressed an interest in tackling musical theatre- specifically Frozen.

"I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work," the Furiosa star said. "I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me."

She went on to discuss Disney's animated hit film (and subsequent stage show) Frozen, suggesting that Elsa would be a coveted Disney role. "It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand," she admitted. "Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick."

In the animated Frozen franchise, Elsa is voiced by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel. Onstage, Caissie Levy, Caroline Bowman, and Samantha Barks have played the role, among others. Read the full interview with Taylor-Joy at Vogue Hong Kong.

Taylor-Joy previously performed the song Downtown by Petula Clark on the soundtrack of the 2021 film, Last Night in Soho.

About Frozen

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million. Frozen III is currently in development.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour, in London, and in Hamburg, Germany. Disney's Frozen The Musical will play its final performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2024.