Announcing 'Sticks & Stone' Workshop Performances At The Performing Garage- 2 Shows Only!

There will be two workshop performances with the public on August 8 & 9, 2022 at The Performing Garage in Soho, NYC.

Jul. 16, 2022  

"Sticks & Stone" is an interdisciplinary performance work that will share its first two workshop performances with the public on August 8 & 9, 2022 at The Performing Garage in Soho, NYC.

This soulful and visually stunning work interrogates the old proverb of sticks and stones, asking a question those words don't address: what do we do when our bodies become strangers to our souls?

"Sticks & Stone" actualizes many years worth of dreaming from the imaginations of veteran interdisciplinary artists Benjamin E. Oyzon (The Metropolitan Opera, Only Child Aerial Theatre, Breaking Surface, Grounded Aerial, 2nd Species, AiRealistic) and Nicki Miller (Only Child Aerial Theatre, Ripe Time, Eric Schmalenberger's Blunderland, LoftOpera). Using elements of installation art, aerial dance, rigging design, puppets, martial arts and more, this unique show subverts expectation, evades prediction, and offers new ways of perceiving the familiar to trace a map from head to heart.

See the first workshop showings at The Performing Garage in Soho NYC on August 8-9, 2022.

Performances at 7:30pm, approximate run time is 60 min.
Learn more: sticksandstoneshow.com





