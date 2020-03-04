Anne Diggory - Live Streaming Comes to Blue Mountain Gallery
Blue Mountain Gallery presents Live Streaming, an exhibition of recent works by Anne Diggory that were inspired by the Adirondacks of upstate New York. In the painted and hybrid works she continues her interest in a merger of the fleeting moment with the supposedly more permanent natural forms of mountains and shore. In that interplay, the land forms take on the liveliness of the clouds and waters. Shifting interpretations of the same locations inform multiple works on the same day, on return visits, or in re-imaginings back in the studio.
One series includes three paintings from a short stay at Crane Point at Blue Mountain Lake and three later works based on Diggory's experiences there. The weather, reflections and light kept shifting that day and inspired her to make dramatically different artistic choices to reflect a changing focus and create a new effect. In the sixth version, Diggory inserts herself, merging with the water as she observes the scene. (below: Crane Point 1, 5,6) .
Many of the midsize and small works began on location and were finished in the studio with an aim to bring out the dynamic relationships of the natural forms at a specific time of day and weather conditions.
The larger works are more contemplative pieces that celebrate the intricacies of both relationships and forms not easily grasped in a simplified view in a short amount of time. In some of them the details come in and out of focus, sometimes with a fragment of a photograph that has been printed on the canvas and then painted upon. The shifts between painting, photography and digital manipulation continue to be "startling and disorienting, as well as beautiful," with "mysterious, absorbing blends" (Jay Rogoff, Adirondack Life, March 2015).
