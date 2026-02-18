Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, & Ann Harada Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Podcast Recording at Laurie Beechman Theatre

You Might Know Her From, the acclaimed podcast hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, will record its first-ever live episode on February 28th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City - marking a major milestone as the show launches its highly anticipated seventh season on February 26th.

The live event will feature special guests Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, Ann Harada, and more, bringing the podcast's signature irreverence to the stage with games, old-timey bits, deep dives, and surprises. The evening offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the "anthropology-meets-comedy" interview style in real time.

Season 7 premieres just two days earlier, promising the podcast's most ambitious season yet with a dynamic lineup of celebrated stage and screen performers. This season's guests include Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical, The Goldbergs); Dana Ivey (The Addams Family films, Broadway); Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, What's Love Got to Do With It?); Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl); Olga Merediz (In the Heights); Annie Golden (Hair, Orange Is the New Black); Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend); Charlayne Woodard (Pose); Dawnn Lewis (A Different World); Harriet Sansom Harris (Desperate Housewives, Broadway); and more.

Since its debut in 2019, You Might Know Her From has built a dedicated audience celebrating women actors-often overlooked icons of stage and screen-sharing stories rarely heard elsewhere. The new season expands that foundation with deeper conversations, bigger names, and voices fans have long requested.

"You Might Know Her From is our absolute favorite thing to do: talk about actresses and talk our shit together. We are so excited to share these in-depth conversations with some of the most talented and hilarious women in the industry," said Rodeman and Bellino.

The new season launches February 26th and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.

Tickets for the live episode on February 28th are on sale now.

About You Might Know Her From

You Might Know Her From is a weekly interview podcast and living piece of art. Hosted by queer comedians and best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show centers the stories of women in entertainment. Bridging anthropology and comedy, the podcast preserves these (often never-before-heard) stories with irreverence and panache. Since launching in 2019, the podcast has featured over 150 women actors including Kathleen Turner, June Squibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Oscar-winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anne Heche, and has been recognized by Reader's Digest and The AV Club.