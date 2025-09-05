Anna May Wong: PERSONA Comes to Abrons Art Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abrons Arts Center will host the stage reading of Anna May Wong: PERSONA written by Kai Xing Mun, and directed by Christie Zhao.

A look through memories, and an imagination of what went on behind-the-scenes about the legacy of Anna May Wong, Hollywood’s first Chinese American movie star. Hollywood, racism, and familial disapproval would stand against everything that made her entire being. However her journey would turn her into an international star as she became close friends with fellow legendary actors Philip Ahn and Paul Robeson, immersing herself in the arts beyond the States like grand dame Josephine Baker did, and finding fascination and fierce rivalries with co-stars like screen siren Marlene Dietrich. As she journeys from the past to the present from her travels around the world, she must reckon with herself. Through trauma, loss, and depression, what kept pushing her to become an actress?

This stage reading is supported as a grantee in thanks by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.

The event will be held at Abrons Arts Center (466 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002) with the stage reading on September 6, doors at 7:00PM and showtime at 7:30PM.

Tickets are sliding scale ranging from $18 to $25 (excluding facility fees) with a discount available by using code JUSTICE. The stage will run approximately an hour and a half with no intermission.

The cast of actors who will double characters feature Joyce Keokham (@fuqr), Frank Williams (@imfrankwilliams), Wesley Han (@wesleyhan_official), Tyquanda Johnson (@_reallyquanny), and Kai Xing Mun (@kaixingmun) all directed by Christie Zhao (@crystor) and stage managed by Christian Masinsin (@christianmasinsin).