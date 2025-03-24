Anika Larsen, Kerry Butler, Andre Ward, Telly Leung and More To Appear At NYC Children's Theater Spring Benefit

Behind the Curtain: A Private Evening at The Museum of Broadway takes place on Monday, May 5th, 2025
New York City Children's Theater has announced its 2025 Spring Benefit at the iconic four-story Museum of Broadway—a unique venue showcasing the history and future of Broadway.
6:30 pm | VIP Reception including a private tour of the Museum's exhibition featuring award-winning and critically acclaimed Broadway Veterans
7:30 pm | Access to the Museum's exhibition, NYCCT video presentation, remarks from the Board and Staff, and bountiful passed hors d'oeuvres and cocktail bar
Business / Cocktail Attire Preferred | Tickets are on sale now; tickets range from $400 - $10,000 | For tickets or to donate: https://shorturl.at/8gcxJ
The event promises indulgence and celebration, with festive cocktail and mocktail stations featuring 1800 Tequila, Great Jones Bourbon, Papi Wines, and beverages by Wegmans. Guests will enjoy endless passed hors d'oeuvres and mouthwatering desserts expertly crafted by Alchemiq Catering.
What truly sets this evening apart is its spectacular lineup of Broadway performers and veterans, who will share insights into the magic behind the scenes. These veterans will lead VIP guests throughout the Museum's exhibitions, providing personal stories and a closer look at the productions that have shaped their careers, including:
Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Hairspray, Les Misérables)
Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton, If/Then, In the Heights)
Anika Larsen (Beautiful, Almost Famous, Rent)
Telly Leung (Aladdin, Godspell, Allegiance)
André Ward (Moulin Rouge, Rock of Ages, The Producers)
Broadway couple Chris Rice and Clay Thomson (West Side Story, where they met; Matilda, Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge)
Jacques C. Smith (Rent, Dreamgirls, If/Then)
Beverly Jenkins (Stage manager for The Outsiders, Hadestown, In the Heights)
The evening will also feature a video presentation and remarks from NYC Children's Theater leadership, highlighting the organization's mission to create transformative theater experiences for young audiences and their families.
Proceeds from the event directly support NYC Children's Theater, helping to advance their mission of accessibility, inclusivity, and cultural enrichment through theater.
The Benefit Committee is composed of NYCCT Board members: Kimberly Marshall, 2025 Benefit Chair, with Richard Hua, Anika Larsen, Matthew Quint, Melanie Weinraub, and Barbara Zinn Krieger, and NYCCT friends Toni Israel, Stan Kayafas, and Sabrina Lee.
To join us for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can purchase a ticket here https://www.nycchildrenstheater.org/2025/01/nycct-behind-the-curtain-2025-spring-benefit/
New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through sustainable, accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world. For 29 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 425,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.
