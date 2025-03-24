Anika Larsen, Kerry Butler, Andre Ward, Telly Leung and More To Appear At NYC Children's Theater Spring Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Children's Theater has announced its 2025 Spring Benefit at the iconic four-story Museum of Broadway—a unique venue showcasing the history and future of Broadway.

Behind the Curtain: A Private Evening at The Museum of Broadway takes place on Monday, May 5th, 2025

6:30 pm | VIP Reception including a private tour of the Museum's exhibition featuring award-winning and critically acclaimed Broadway Veterans

7:30 pm | Access to the Museum's exhibition, NYCCT video presentation, remarks from the Board and Staff, and bountiful passed hors d'oeuvres and cocktail bar

Business / Cocktail Attire Preferred | Tickets are on sale now; tickets range from $400 - $10,000 | For tickets or to donate: https://shorturl.at/8gcxJ

The event promises indulgence and celebration, with festive cocktail and mocktail stations featuring 1800 Tequila, Great Jones Bourbon, Papi Wines, and beverages by Wegmans. Guests will enjoy endless passed hors d'oeuvres and mouthwatering desserts expertly crafted by Alchemiq Catering.

What truly sets this evening apart is its spectacular lineup of Broadway performers and veterans, who will share insights into the magic behind the scenes. These veterans will lead VIP guests throughout the Museum's exhibitions, providing personal stories and a closer look at the productions that have shaped their careers, including:

The evening will also feature a video presentation and remarks from NYC Children's Theater leadership, highlighting the organization's mission to create transformative theater experiences for young audiences and their families.

Proceeds from the event directly support NYC Children's Theater, helping to advance their mission of accessibility, inclusivity, and cultural enrichment through theater.

The Benefit Committee is composed of NYCCT Board members: Kimberly Marshall, 2025 Benefit Chair, with Richard Hua, Anika Larsen, Matthew Quint, Melanie Weinraub, and Barbara Zinn Krieger, and NYCCT friends Toni Israel, Stan Kayafas, and Sabrina Lee.

To join us for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can purchase a ticket here https://www.nycchildrenstheater.org/2025/01/nycct-behind-the-curtain-2025-spring-benefit/

About New York City Children's Theater: