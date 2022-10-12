Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim To Make Cameos In KNIVES OUT: GLASS ONION

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released in Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  
People magazine is reporting that the hotly anticipated sequel to the murder comedy KNIVES OUT will feature cameos from two of Broadway's recently departed icons, Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

According to the report, Sondheim will appear on a Zoom call with Daniel Craig's detective character, Benoit Blanc. Lansbury will make a brief appearance that nods to her iconic performance as Jessica Fletcher in the series, Murder, She Wrote.

The film's director Rian Johnson paid tribute to the star yesterday on the occasion of her passing, posting a video of her performance of "By the Sea" from the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd.

Lansbury, a legend of stage and screen, passed away this week at the age of 96. Mr. Sondheim passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

Angela Lansbury enjoyed a career without precedent. Her professional career spanned more than 75 years, during which she flourished, first as a star of motion pictures, then as a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical star, and most recently as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will be released in Netflix on December 23, 2022-with a one-week sneak preview in select theaters November 23!

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom, Jr. Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out," says writer-director-producer Rian Johnson of the new film.

See the trailer below:

