Andy Kelso Returns to the Cast of KINKY BOOTS Next Week

Andy Kelso will return to the Tony Award-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Friday, January 11, 2019. An original ensemble cast member, Kelso began performances as 'Charlie Price' in January of 2014, playing the role through August of 2016. He returned to the role again from August to September of 2017 and will officially take over once more on January 11, 2019, playing 'Charlie' through the show's final performance on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

"I am beyond excited to be dusting off my 6-inch heels and strutting them back to the Al Hirschfeld," Kelso said. "Kinky Boots has been a monumental chapter in my life. Everyone and everything associated with it holds such a special place in my heart full of the most wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some more! It is truly an honor to play this role and be a part of this show's legacy. Let's make boots... again! "

Kelso succeeds UK pop sensation, Conor Maynard*, who plays the role of 'Charlie' through Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Kelso also begins performances the same day that Callum Francis*, star of the UK and Australian Tours of Kinky Boots, will make his Broadway debut as 'Lola'. Francis will play the role through Sunday, March 17, 2019. Francis succeeds J. Harrison Ghee who departs the show on Thursday, January 10, 2019, but is set to return to the role again after Francis, beginning on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 through the show's final performance on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The producers also recently announced that Tiki Barber, a former American Football running back who played for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons, will take over the role of "Don" beginning on Monday, January 21, 2019. He will play a limited run through Sunday, March 3, 2019.

The Tony Award-winning, record-shattering Broadway production of Kinky Boots will play its final performance on April 7, 2019. At the time of its closing, the musical will be the 25th longest-running production in Broadway history, having played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Based on the Miramax film written by Geoff Deane & Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes: J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Conor Maynard (Charlie Price), Carrie St. Louis (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, James Delisco Beeks, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Joey Taranto, Corey Mach, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jennifer Perry, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Justin Colombo, Alfred Dalpino, Holly Davis, Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Cooper Lantz, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Nathan Peck, Eric Walker, Jr.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winnerKenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company (Casting), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for Kinky Boots ($55 - $163) are available for purchase in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre box office (Monday - Saturday, 10am - 8pm; Sunday, 12pm - 6 pm), online at www.ticketmaster.com. For information on group sales, contact Group Sales Box Office/Broadway.com at groups@broadway.com or 1-800-BROADWAY, ext 2.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You