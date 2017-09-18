Andy Karl Pens Final Farewell to GROUNDHOG DAY

Groundhog Day broke the time loop yesterday, September 17, to play its final Broadway performance. Below, check out an emotional farewell penned by Tony nominee Andy Karl!

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Final thoughts on @groundhogdaybwy #tomorrowtherewillbesun #closingshow A post shared by Andy Karl (@andy_karl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:24am PDT



Related Articles