Andy Garcia Signs on for New Role in MAMMA MIA! Sequel

Deadline reports that Andy Garcia has SIGNED on for Universal Pictures' MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, the sequel to the studios' 2008 musical adaptation of the Broadway show.

He will play "a new role which is being kept under wraps."

Garcia's other upcoming big screen projects include GEOSTORM, ANA and BOOK CLUB, as well as HBO's MY DINNER WITH HERVÉ. He was nominated for an Oscar for THE GODFATHER PART III.

The original MAMMA MIA! film grossed over $600 million at the global box office. Currently filming on the Greek island of Kalokairi, the new installment will hit theaters on July 20, 2018.

Oscar winner Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Donna, alongside Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper will also return as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return as Sophie's "dads" Sam, Bill and Harry.

Joining the cast will be Lily James as 'Young Donna', Alexa Davies as Young Rosie and Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya. (Go Green). Also appearing will be Young Sam played by Jeremy Irvine, Young Bill played by Josh Dylan and Young HARRY played by Hugh Skinner.

Ol Parker writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

