Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Suspends West End Performances Through February

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has announced the show is suspending performances until February 9, 2022 due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"To avoid more disruption, and to protect the quality of the show we give our audiences, we have no option but to suspend all performances until 9th February 2022. We are passionately committed to returning sooner if the circumstances improve and we will keep the situation under constant review."

See the full announcement below:

An update on upcoming performances. pic.twitter.com/P6mtY2v9o2 - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (@ALWCinderella) December 21, 2021

The brand new musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character Cinderella, with Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt playing The Stepmother. Rebecca Trehearn is The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin, as Cinderella's stepsisters Marie and Adele, Gloria Onitiri plays The Godmother and Caleb Roberts is Prince Charming.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.