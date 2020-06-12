Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Andrew Lloyd Webber Adds 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Supalonely' to His Isolation Playlist
Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared via twitter that he has added Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' and BENEE ft. Gus Dapperton's 'Supalonely' to his Isolation Playlist!
Check out the tweet below!
This week, Andrew's playlist additions are @Harry_Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Supalonely' from @BENEEMUSIC ft. @gusdapperton! Listen to Andrew's Isolation Playlist here! https://t.co/EqOzZVnkjG - #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/B8m1jQcAtI- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 12, 2020
Listen to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Isolation Playlist HERE!
