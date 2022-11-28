Andrea Riseborough Reveals That 'Loud' Was Filmed & Later Cut From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

Andrea Riseborough, who plays Mrs. Wormwood in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, has revealed that the character's musical number "Loud" was filmed and subsequently cut from the film.

Riseborough told RadioTimes that they had filmed the "big musical number" after working on it for "three or four months" but it did not make the final cut in the film.

"That's often the case with a musical film but it was such a joy to do it and have that sort of fun," Riseborough said before assuring audiences that "the film works without" the number.

Matilda the Musical will be released in theaters on December 9 and Netflix on December 25. It is now playing in U.K. cinemas.

Andrea Riseborough has appeared in films like "Birdman" and "Oblivion." She was seen Off-Broadway in MCC's 2010 prodction of The Pride.

Her further theatre credits include A Cat in the Road, A Brief History of Helen of Troy, Burn, Chatroom, Citizenship, Measure For Measure, Miss Julie, The Pain and the Itch, A Couple of Poor, Polish-Speaking Romanians, and Ivanov.

Matilda the Musical also stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee Mrs. Phelps.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Photo: Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022