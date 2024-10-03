André De Shields Named Grand Marshal of NYC's 51st Village Halloween Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year’s Grand Marshal for The Village Halloween Parade will be the legendary Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields. The 51st Annual Parade will take place on Thursday, October 31st.



De Shields most recently starred as Old Deuteronomy in CATS: The Jellicle Ball, a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical inspired by the Ballroom culture that has thrived in New York City and beyond. In his performance, De Shields embodied human traits through a cat's ego, celebrating individuality, freedom, and inspiration. As the parade embraces its "Cat Lady" theme, it invites everyone to channel their inner feline and celebrate the diverse and vibrant spirit of cat lovers everywhere. Just as his character gathers the Jellicle cats—a fictional group of cats that comes together at night to celebrate love and atonement—De Shields will lead the parade, encouraging participants to showcase their authentic, unapologetic identities.



"Being acknowledged as Grand Marshal of the Halloween Parade 2024 is very much like earning a second Tony,” said André De Shields, reflecting on the honor.



Don your whiskers and join André De Shields on Halloween Night.

Event Details

When: Thursday, October 31st, at 7 p.m. ET; line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Line-up begins on Sixth Avenue south of Spring Street and will proceed from Canal Street to 15th Street



No ticket is required to join the fun, but VIP ticket holders can enjoy special access—ranging from prime viewing spots to the option of walking in the parade. Tickets are available on the website at various levels.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson