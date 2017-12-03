Ana Villafane to Star in New CBS Comedy HISTORY OF THEM

Dec. 3, 2017  

Deadline reports that Broadway's Ana Villafañe has been cast in a new CBS series titled HISTORY OF THEM. The series is helmed by executive producer and co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett, best known for her writing work on HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER. ONE DAY AT A TIME director Pam Fryman also joins the project.

HISTORY OF THEM will be a hybrid comedy series following the romantic relationship between two friends Luna (Villafañe) and Adam. Each episode will be narrated by their future daughter, and the characters' social media will be used as a storytelling tool.

Villafañe's character Luna comes from a tight-knit Latinx family helping them run a food truck business. Determined to find her own identity, she breaks away from the comforts of home in an effort to find love and her own independent life.

CBS has not officially picked up the series, but a pilot is expected.

Ana Villafañe made a name on Broadway starring as Gloria Estefan in the bio-musical ON YOUR FEET! She earned a 2016 Theatre World Award, as well as a Drama League and Outer Critics Award nomination.

