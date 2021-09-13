Amy Adams to Make West End Debut in THE GLASS MENAGERIE

According to a new report in The Guardian, acclaimed film actor Amy Adams is set to make her West End debut in a revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie.

Adams has been cast as Amanda Wingfield in the production, which will be directed by Jeremy Herrin. The Glass Menagerie is set to begin performances at the Duke of York's theatre in London on May 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Adams said of the news, "I am so honored and excited to be a part of bringing The Glass Menagerie to the stage in the West End. I have always felt a strong pull towards the work of Tennessee Williams and to this deeply personal story. I am so grateful to be working with the brilliant Jeremy Herrin and with all of the talented cast and creative team. I look forward to the shared experience of theatre."

Adams will join two actors, Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney, who will share the role of Tom at different stages of his life, along with Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli. The production will feature scenic design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Ash J Woodward.

Amy Adams is a six-time Academy Award-nominated actor known for roles in "Arrival," "American Hustle," and "Big Eyes." She sang as the leads in in "Enchanted" and "The Muppets," and she played the Baker's Wife in The Public Theater's 2012 production of "Into the Woods."

Amanda Wingfield is a Southern belle past her prime, living with two grown children in a small apartment in St. Louis. Amanda dreams of a better life for her shy and crippled daughter Laura, and so she pushes her son, Tom, to find a "gentleman caller" for the girl. However, the arrival of the gentleman caller sends shockwaves through the family and causes cracks to form in the delicate fantasies that have kept them going.