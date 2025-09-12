Amor En Vivo To Return To UBS Arena This October

93.1 Amor and La Música will bring back Amor En Vivo, a spectacular night of Latin music and culture, coming to UBS Arena on Saturday, October 4.



This year’s edition will feature a powerhouse lineup with Pablo Alborán, Carlos Rivera, Juanes, and Gloria Trevi, four of the most celebrated voices in Latin music today. Together, they will create an unforgettable evening of emotion, energy, and world-class performances.



Amor En Vivo has become a must-see tradition for Latin music fans in New York, delivering memorable shows year after year. The 2025 concert promises a fresh experience, uniting fans of every generation for a night that blends romance, passion, and the unmistakable spirit of Latin music.



With its mix of superstar talent and thrilling live atmosphere, Amor En Vivo stands as one of the premier celebrations of Hispanic culture in the U.S., reaffirming the commitment of 93.1 Amor and La Música to present innovative, top-tier events that resonate with the community.



Be part of the magic, the music, and the emotion—Amor En Vivo, Saturday, October 4 at UBS Arena.

