 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Amor En Vivo To Return To UBS Arena This October

2025 Lineup Features Pablo Alborán, Carlos Rivera, Juanes, and Gloria Trevi

By: Sep. 12, 2025
Amor En Vivo To Return To UBS Arena This October Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

93.1 Amor and La Música will bring back Amor En Vivo, a spectacular night of Latin music and culture, coming to UBS Arena on Saturday, October 4.
 
This year’s edition will feature a powerhouse lineup with Pablo Alborán, Carlos Rivera, Juanes, and Gloria Trevi, four of the most celebrated voices in Latin music today. Together, they will create an unforgettable evening of emotion, energy, and world-class performances.
 
Amor En Vivo has become a must-see tradition for Latin music fans in New York, delivering memorable shows year after year. The 2025 concert promises a fresh experience, uniting fans of every generation for a night that blends romance, passion, and the unmistakable spirit of Latin music.
 
With its mix of superstar talent and thrilling live atmosphere, Amor En Vivo stands as one of the premier celebrations of Hispanic culture in the U.S., reaffirming the commitment of 93.1 Amor and La Música to present innovative, top-tier events that resonate with the community.
 
Be part of the magic, the music, and the emotion—Amor En Vivo, Saturday, October 4 at UBS Arena.
 




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos