Amnesia Wars Celebrates Spring Equinox With SPRING BIG SHINDIG

Amnesia Wars will present a celebration of hope and joy with their trademark style of participatory AvantProv performance art in "Spring Big Shindig".

This all-day, immersive event features everything from improv game workshops to outrageous performance pieces, and art stations allowing audience members to let their creative imaginations run wild. Audience-generated art and text created during the day will result in the evening's grand ceremonial Spring Equinox celebration in which audience members are invited to participate (gently encouraged, but not at all required). "Spring Big Shindig" takes place on March 23, 2025 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Prime Produce Artist's CoOp (424 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019). Audience members can come and go as they please. Libations and light snacks are available for purchase.

Amnesia Wars' long history of unorthodox, "Avant Prov" improvisational style focuses on aesthetics and emotional interaction - resembling a performance art installation with music, dance, and improvisational comedy spectacle. Their work has been described as, "A Monty Python fever dream."

Says creator Rob Reese, "Our goal for this experience is to celebrate joy and hope. "Spring Big Shindig" is not meant to be a political act, but rather an opportunity for us to create a community-based, communal activity for people to immerse themselves in the delight of creation and self-expression."