Amernet String Quartet to Perform the Music Of Steven Gerber, Judith Zaimont and Bernard Rands In Free NYC Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Amernet String Quartet will appear in concert on Tuesday, September 9 @ 8:30 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall at The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave., 7th floor in Manhattan (https://www.operaamerica.org/national-opera-center/).

They will present Gerber's Spirituals for String Quartet, his String Quartet #5, Bernard Rands' String Quartet #2 and the World Premiere of Judith Zaimont's String Quartet #3, "Structures."

The program will be repeated on Wednesday, September 10 @ 4:00 PM at Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St, in Flushing, Queens (https://queensbotanical.org/event/amernet-string-quartet-recital/) and on Thursday, September 11 @ 7:30 PM at Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr. in Port Washington on Long Island (https://portwashington.librarycalendar.com/event/soundswap-amernet-string-quartet-concert-includes-world-premiere-performance-work-judith).

These concerts are free and open to the public and are presented in cooperation with The Steven Gerber Trust.

The Botanical Garden event will take place during QBG's free hours, admission fees are waived on Wednesdays from 3PM to 6PM. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Visit composer Steven Gerber at https://www.stevengerber.com/, Judith Zaimont at https://www.judithzaimont.com/ and Bernard Rands at http://www.bernardrands.com/.

Praised for their "intelligence" and "immensely satisfying" playing by the New York Times, the Amernet String Quartet has garnered recognition as one of today's exceptional string quartets and are Ensemble-in-Residence at Florida International University in Miami. Their sound has been called "complex" but with an "old world flavor." Strad Magazine described the Amernet as "...a group of exceptional ability."

The Amernet's performance schedule has taken the quartet across the Americas and to Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. They have collaborated with many of today's most prominent artists and ensembles including the Tokyo and Ying quartets as well as Shmuel Ashkenasi, Roberto Diaz, Gary Hoffman, Ida Kavafian, Anthony McGill, Joseph Kalichstein, Sherrill Milnes, and Michael Tree.

Members are violinists Misha Vitenson and Avi Nagin, violist Michael Klotz and cellist Jason Calloway. Much more about them at https://www.amernetquartet.com/about.