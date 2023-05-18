American Folk Art Museum To Present Benefit Concert This Thursday, Hosted By Harvey Fierstein

The American Folk Art Museum has announced that it will host a Click Here at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Adler Hall at The New York Society for Ethical Culture (2 West 64 Street, New York, New York). The event will be headlined by Lonnie Holley, a globally-respected musician and visual artist whose latest album, Oh Me Oh My, was released on March 10.

The concert will be hosted by Harvey Fierstein, an award-winning actor, playwright, New York Times bestselling author, and folk art enthusiast. It will honor Holley's visual and musical talents and explore his collaborative spirit with other musicians, which has led to more than six full-length albums featuring award-winning musicians including Bon Iver, David Byrne, and Michael Stipe.

"Lonnie Holley is a powerful and inspiring artist. We are honored that works by him are in our collection and on view right now in our galleries," said Jason T. Busch, AFAM's Becky and Bob Director & CEO. "Moreover, we are thrilled that he is lending his singular voice and unique performance style in support of a museum we both cherish."

David Byrne will make a special guest appearance, and Holley will be performing his original, experimental, genre-defying compositions with Mourning [A] BLKstar, a musical collective dedicated to Black culture, storytelling, and song. Marshall Allen, the band leader of the Sun Ra Arkestra, will join Holley for the concert. The evening will also feature a special performance from the critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter, Suzanne Vega. Additional guests will be announced later this spring.

For the event, Holley is collaborating with American fashion designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, founder of Bode, on creating a custom outfit for the show. Bode Aujla is known for shaping her designs around historical techniques including quilting, mending, and appliqué.

Commented Lonnie Holley: "I'm very excited to be recognized by the American Folk Art Museum. They've supported and shown my work a lot over the years, going back decades. I can't wait to make and share my music at the event on May 18th. It will be a special night. Thumbs up for Mother Universe."

To organize the event, AFAM has received the support and guidance of distinguished benefit co-chairs Frank Maresca, KAWS, Jeffrey and Jeany Wolf, Lucy Danziger, Barbara Gordon, Lana Masor, Laurent Delly, Elizabeth V. Warren, Ramondy Thermidor, and Bobbi Terkowitz. The Museum is also grateful for the financial support and partnership of Blum & Poe Gallery.

The event is being produced by Erich Bergen in collaboration with Metropolitan Entertainment. Tickets start at $85.00 and are available atClick Here. Proceeds from the concert will support the mission of the American Folk Art Museum.

Commented Erich Bergen: "As a native New Yorker, I believe that institutions like the American Folk Art Museum are vital to the energy and economy of the city. I'm so proud to work with them to make this incredible evening come to life."

Frank Maresca, owner of Ricco/Maresca Gallery, added: "Lonnie Holley is one of those seemingly "overnight successes" that has been in formation for 35 years...at least! Happy to see him receive deserved attention as a multi-talented artist."

Filmmakers Jeffrey and Jeany Wolf noted: "Lonnie's music takes me on a journey that provides insight into his world and beyond while offering a safe return. In the spirit of Sun Ra, his Birmingham cosmic ancestor, Lonnie is a poet, philosopher, visionary artist, and musical magician."

"I'm so thrilled to support the American Folk Art Museum - which is a special gem located in the heart of New York City. Our goal for this event is to attract a multitude of enthusiasts that value the unique and innovative work of the Museum and Lonnie Holley." said Laurent Delly, an entrepreneur.

Lonnie Holley was born on February 10, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. From the age of five, Holley worked various jobs: picking up trash at a drive-in movie theater, washing dishes, and cooking. He lived in a whiskey house, on the state fairgrounds, and in several foster homes. His early life was chaotic and Holley was never afforded the pleasure of a real childhood.

Since 1979, Holley has devoted his life to the practice of improvisational creativity. His art and music, born out of struggle, hardship, but perhaps more importantly, out of furious curiosity and biological necessity, has manifested itself in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, performance, and sound. Holley's sculptures are constructed from found materials in the oldest tradition of African American sculpture. His work is now in collections of major museums throughout the country, on permanent display in the United Nations, and has been displayed in the White House Rose Garden. In January of 2014, Holley completed a one-month artist-in-residence with the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation in Captiva Island, Florida, site of the acclaimed artist's studio.

The American Folk Art Museum engages people of all backgrounds through its collections, exhibitions, publications, and programs as the leading forum shaping the understanding and appreciation of folk and self-taught art across time and place.