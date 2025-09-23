American Composers Orchestra to Host Searchlight: 2025 Gala And Creative Catalyst Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Composers Orchestra will present an evening of honors and top-tier performances during its fourth annual Gala and Creative Catalyst Awards on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM at 48 Wall Street in New York City. ACO's gala, co-chaired by Diana Elton and Melin Tan-Geller, honors the contributions of visionary leaders who exemplify the organization's core values of artistry, creativity, community, and equity.

This year's gala embraces a theme of "Searchlight" as ACO celebrates the artists and visionaries who, in every era of uncertainty, have served as guiding lights and illuminated new paths forward when the world needs them most. The evening, hosted by pianist Lara Downes, honors two luminary couples, Ray and Vivian Chew and Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting. Showcasing all that American orchestral music can truly be and do, the evening will include performances by Downes; composer and violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy; interactive artist Daniel Rozin; Jacobs School of Music Associate Professor of Music (Composition) Gabriel Jenks; vocal artist, composer, and improviser Mali Irene; and GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson; with video design by electro-acoustic violist and composer Trevor New.

This genre-bending experience, rooted in Prohibition Era rebellion and Gatsby-esque opulence, is a gathering of artists and their champions in a celebration of artistic disruption. Gala supporters will enjoy an evening of original music from leading artists while celebrating ACO's work to expand the definition of American orchestral music to ensure an inclusive and vibrant future. Cocktail hour begins at 6:00 PM, with dinner and performances starting at 7:00 PM.

Proceeds from the gala will support ACO's full suite of programs, including orchestral performances at Carnegie Hall; EarShot Readings, the invaluable mentorship program for early-to-mid career composers to hear their scores rehearsed and performed by top orchestras across the U.S., Canada and Mexico; EarShot CoLABoratory Fellowships, a platform for composers whose work is experimental and/or rooted in musical traditions underrepresented in the orchestral repertoire; and Sonic Spark, ACO's creativity-based educational programs for students from middle school to college-age that offer musical training and composing instruction to more than 500 students in New York City, New Jersey, and Detroit. Further advancing the work of the next generation of composers, the evening also supports ACO's international EarShot Publishing initiative, administered in partnership with Boosey & Hawkes, and professional audio and video recordings of all New York City-based engagements for its orchestra, including programs at Carnegie Hall and New York-based EarShot Readings, to be commercially released by Platoon.

As honorees for the 2025 Gala, ACO has selected luminaries representing the artistry, technology, and humanitarian impact contained in music. Composer, producer, and music director Ray Chew is known for leading bands for shows including Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, and both the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular and Thanksgiving Day Parade. Chew has worked with legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys, and Rihanna. Vivian Chew is a pioneering music executive, having held positions at Polygram (now Universal Music Group) and Sony Music. She is the founder of Timeone International, specializing in global artist promotion and strategic partnerships. Together, they run Chew Entertainment, producing major events like A Night of Inspiration at Carnegie Hall. Their work blends artistic excellence with a passion for mentoring and community impact, as highlighted through their Power2Inspire Foundation.

Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting are visionary patrons whose generosity has shaped the future of American orchestral music. Since they began commissioning in 2012, they have supported more than 450 new works, uplifting a generation of composers and expanding the repertoire in bold and lasting ways. Their impact aligns powerfully with ACO's mission: to champion bold new voices in American orchestral music and ensure that creative artists thrive. Elizabeth's passion for music was nurtured by a family of musicians. Justus, a lifelong classical concertgoer, studied trombone with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Frank Crisafulli and composition with Olly Wilson at Oberlin-experiences that deepened his commitment to music as a living, evolving art form.

Prominent composers and artists commissioned by the Schlichtings who will be in attendance on October 16 include Timo Andres, Yuval Sharon, Missy Mazzoli, Christopher Cerrone, Gabriel Kahane, James Matheson, Dai Wei, Eric Nathan, and Nina Shekhar.