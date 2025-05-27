Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion Unveils May-June Studio Offerings

Classes include contemporary, ballet, and more.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has revealed their May-June Studio Offerings at their new home, Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio: 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10013. Start your summer off strong with Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's wide range of offerings and opportunities to move together. First time students use promo code NEWCLIENT for 50% off your first class! .
Classes:
Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 2-3:30pm
Thursdays | 1-2:30pm
Wednesdays, 6-7:30pm
Fridays, 4-5:30pm
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10-11:30am
Friday, June 6, 2025 | 4pm
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 5:30-7pm
Thursday, May 29, 2025
6-7:30pm
Celebrate the start of summer with our open-level Summer Salsa Social! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just starting out, join us for a fun, energetic salsa class open to all levels. After class, stick around to celebrate the season with casual drinks, light snacks, and great company. No partner needed-just bring your summer spirit!
July 9- August 13, 2025
Pre-Ballet | 9am
Creative Movement | 10am
For ages 3-7, our engaging classes in Ballet, Creative Movement, and Hip Hop inspire joy, creativity, and confidence in young dancers. Sign up for 1, 2, or all 3! The 6-week SUMMER Session will culminate in an informal sharing on August 13th! Enroll today!
Registration inquiries, please email ashley@amandaselwyndance.org.
August 18-22, 2025 | August 25-29, 2025 (Ages 16-25)
Register TODAY using the form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9WOanBCm_rrqz9WVDAJHXY5QbJGfLwyr9SqWrd-gQk8OHZA/viewform
The Summer Intensive will immerse young dancers in a variety of technique classes, company repertory, and a creative process in which participants collaborate to create a new modern dance piece. The program culminates in an end-of-week showing, showcasing the dancers' growth and artistry. In addition to studio training, lunch-time sessions provide valuable coaching in nutrition, cross-training, audition preparation, and more, equipping dancers with the tools they need for a sustainable and successful career.
Classes include: Modern, Ballet, and Jazz Technique, Conditioning, Yoga, Improvisation, Company Repertory, and Creative/Choreography.
Session 1: August 18-22, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Session 2: August 25-29, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1-Week: $550
2-Weeks: $1,000
Drop-in Session Pass: $110/day
