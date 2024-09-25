Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Fall Open Rehearsal in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present their fall Open Rehearsal on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6PM in their new home studio at 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Tribeca, NYC. Admission is free.

Join the company dancers for a peek into the creative process and view the development of Selwyn's newest work, Awaken, which will premiere May 8-10, 2025 at New York Live Arts as the company's 25th Annual Performance Season.

Awaken will weave original material with resonant choreography from Selwyn's 25 years of rich repertory. The piece will explore the struggle between distraction, a quest for certainty, and living in an embodied present. Selwyn's athletic choreography will dramatize the complexities of staying grounded, connected, and present in a modern world of endless distraction, consumerism, and convenience. Shifting sections of the work will zero in on our relationship with ambiguity, control, trust, overthinking, vulnerability, and resilience. Awaken will unpack Selwyn's 25 years of choreographic work to create a compelling evening of dance.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

To register, visit: https://amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/events/77067-open-rehearsal-fall-2024.