Amanda Kloots to Star in & Executive Produce New Holiday Film for CBS

Amanda Kloots will star in and executive produce Fit for Christmas from writer and executive producer Anna White ("Christmas Wonderland"). This film is set to premiere this holiday season on CBS.

The film follows the tale of Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.

The movie will be produced by Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America. CBS ordered the new film, along with two others, to air during the 2022 holiday season. More information on casting is due to be revealed in the coming months.

Currently a co-host on ABC's The Talk, Kloots tragically lost her husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020. She is the creator the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Kloots came in fourth place on the recent season of Dancing With the Stars. Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.

