Alysha Umphress, Ben Fankhauser, and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's Halloween Party at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jay Armstrong Johnson's Not So Scary Halloween Party is back by popular demand after a sold out party in 2016.

Conceived, written, and directed by Jay, and backed by an 8 piece band led by Rodney Bush, Jay will be joined by a slew of Broadway talent including Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Danny Quadrino (Wicked), Kerstin Anderson (Sound of Music), Katie Thomson (Giant), and a cast of many more crazy and kooky characters. Get ready for an upbeat and eclectic set of tunes from Broadway to Jazz to Pop to Rock, and come in costume! You might just win the costume contest. Throw back some of Winifred's Life Potion and order the fried chicken special made exclusively for Jay's Not So Scary Halloween Party, and then party with the cast across the street at Characters after the 9:30pm performance.

MORE ABOUT Jay Armstrong Johnson

You can currently see Jay Armstrong Johnson on the ABC television series QUANTICO as Dr. Will Olsen. Known for his thrilling vocal prowess, Jay has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, and HAIR: the American Tribal Love Rock Musical. He starred opposite Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald in the New York Philharmonic's production of Sweeney Todd filmed for PBS, and played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera directed by Hal Prince.

Jay Armstrong Johnson's Not So Scary Halloween Party plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7pm and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

